Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Peng Shuai of China during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS It was business as usual as Maria Sharapova breezed into the fourth round of the French Open by sweeping past Chinese Peng Shuai 6-2 6-1 on Saturday.

Sharapova's outings have been fleeting this week as she has dropped just five games en route to the last 16, spending a total of two hours and 54 minutes on court over her three matches.

On Saturday, it took her 66 minutes to subdue her 28th-seeded opponent on a sunbathed Court Phlippe Chatrier with another display of power and accuracy.

Sharapova, twice a semi-finalist on Parisian clay, will next face the unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova.

