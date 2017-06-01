Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
PARIS Simona Halep strolled into the third round of the French Open with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-3 victory against unheralded German Tatjana Maria on Thursday.
The Romanian third seed, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2014, was no match for world number 102 Maria, who bowed out on the first match point on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Halep never seemed bothered by the ankle problem that could have ruled her out of the tournament.
She next faces Russian 26th seed Daria Kasatkina.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.