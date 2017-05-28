Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her first round match against USA's Julia BoserupReuters / Pascal Rossignol

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her first round match against USA's Julia BoserupReuters / Pascal Rossignol

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova shakes hands with USA's Julia Boserup after winning her first round matchReuters / Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Roland Garros opened its gates for the main tournament of the French Open amid tight security on a searing hot Sunday.

World number one Angelique Kerber was practising on a sunkissed Court Philippe Chatrier, which seemed to have been washed out by the early showers, before the start of play at 0900 GMT.

Spectators had to go through security checks before entering the stadium in western Paris as France has been in a state of emergency since the country was hit by Islamic State claimed attacks in Nov. 2015.

Temperatures are set to reach 33 degrees Celsius in Paris on Sunday and no rain is forecast on day one of a tournament disrupted by poor weather in recent years.

None of the top five seeds from the men's draw will compete on the opening day but nine-time champion Rafa Nadal will be training in the stadium in the morning.

Here are the highlights and major talking points from day 1 of the French Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):

1030: KVITOVA STORMS PAST BOSERUP ON HER MUCH-AWAITED RETURN

- 15th-seed Petra Kvitova defeated American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 on her much-awaited return to competition five months after being stabbed during a burglary.

- The 27-year-old Czech dominated the match from the opening exchanges, breaking Boserup's serve twice to claim the opening set.

- Boserup, who was making her third grand slam appearance, failed to match Kvitova's powerful groundstrokes and conceded the match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)