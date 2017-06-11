PARIS Roland Garros was bracing itself on Sunday for a mouth-watering final between Rafa Nadal, looking to win a record-extending 10th French Open title, and Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss bulldozer who has won his three previous grand slam finals.

Spain's Nadal, who has only lost two matches at Roland Garros since he made his debut in 2005, has been in ominous form at this tournament, having not dropped a set en route to the final.

Temperatures are set to rise above 30 degrees Celsius in Paris, which should make Nadal's devastating top spin even harder for Wawrinka to handle.

Yet third seed Wawrinka is not the sort to throw in the towel, as he showed in his epic five-set semi-final win over world number one Andy Murray.

He is also widely regarded as one of the few players capable of disrupting the fourth-seeded Nadal at Roland Garros.

"I need to play aggressive, I need to play long, I need to try to not let him play from easy positions," said Nadal.

"If not, I’m going to be in big trouble. Then anything can happen, and I hope to be ready for that."

Should Nadal prevail, it will be the Spaniard's 15th grand slam title.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)