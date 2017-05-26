Andy Murray of Britain attends a promotional event for the upcoming French Open tennis tournament at the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Andy Murray is confident he will recover in time for the start of the French Open after the Briton was laid low by illness this week.

The world number one was also diagnosed with shingles in February before sustaining an elbow injury in March that ruled him out of the Miami Open and Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final loss to France.

"Monday and Tuesday didn't feel great. I started to feel a bit sick," the Scot told a news conference on Friday. "I feel much better just now. I've just got a cough now, but I was just a bit sick for a couple of days.

"It's been frustrating, obviously... But I feel okay now. I will be all good when the tournament starts."

Murray, who opens his Roland Garros campaign against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov and faces a potential third-round clash with either claycourt specialist Nicolas Almagro or Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro, has struggled this year.

The 30-year-old's win percentage of 70.8 percent represents the worst start to a year by a world number one since Pete Sampras in 1999.

"I haven't been doing well recently. It's obviously been a struggle. The last few months have not been good," Murray said. "I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

"I will get through it. I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully, it happens in a few days. Hopefully, at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass."

"I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker. The more frustrated you get, it doesn't help. So I'll try and get through it as quickly as I can."

