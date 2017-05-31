May 31 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Sara Errani and Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their second-round clash on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sara Errani (Italy)

Italian qualifier Errani beat Japan's Misaki Doi 7-6(7) 6-1 in the first round.

The 30-year-old says clay is her favourite surface, but she has not won a singles title since last year's Dubai Open.

Errani's best grand slam results have come at Roland Garros, where she lost to Maria Sharapova in the 2012 final. She reached the semi-finals in 2013 and the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015, but was knocked out in the first round last year.

13-Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Mladenovic comes to Roland Garros after a stellar claycourt season in which she reached the finals in Stuttgart and Madrid.

She renews her bid to become the first Frenchwoman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Mary Pierce in 2000 by taking on Errani next -- a player she has beaten in their past three encounters.

Mladenovic fought through the pain of a back injury to beat American Jennifer Brady 3-6 6-3 9-7 in the first round on Monday and will hope her injury troubles are behind her. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)