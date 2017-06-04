Afghanistan celebrates 'big dream' coming true
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and France's Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).
4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
French Open: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-2 in the third round.
Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired
Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3
Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1
Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired
Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)
Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired
Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5
Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vahdeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0
Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired
4-KRISTINA MLADENOVIC (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
French Open: Beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.
Rome: First-round loss to Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-5
Madrid: Lost in final to Simona Halep (Romania) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2
Stuttgart: Lost in final to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 2-6 7-6(5)
Miami: Second-round loss to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-2
Indian Wells: Semi-final defeat by Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-4
Acapulco: Lost in final to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 7-5
Dubai: Third-round defeat by Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-4
St. Petersburg: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in the final 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4
Australian Open: First-round loss to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-2
Hobart: First-round loss to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-2
(Complied by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.