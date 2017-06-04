Australia's Samantha Stosur revealed on Sunday that she was carrying a hand injury at the French Open that might affect her preparations for Wimbledon.

Stosur was beaten 2-6 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round in Paris by Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, and said afterwards that the injury had taken a toll on her serve and forehand.

"My hand's been sore for about three or four days... Don't know what's wrong with it," the number 23 seed told reporters at Roland Garros.

"It was just really, really painful and just wasn't going away. So yesterday I barely hit and just tried to manage it... just tried to get through and did everything I could, but she started playing pretty well, so it made life extra hard."

Stosur said the injury had left her relying on her backhand to try to get her out of trouble against Ostapenko, which contributed to her defeat.

"(It affected) every forehand and then started to hurt my serve," she said. "I don't know what it feels like. Every time I impact or grip my racquet, swing it on that side, it's just been really, really sore.

"And pretty much the only thing I could hit without too much pain was my tops and backhand. Towards the end, I started hitting backhands on purpose and that's obviously not the way I normally play."

The 2011 U.S. Open champion does not know what caused the injury but is hoping it does not disrupt her preparations for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

"I had an ultrasound the other day. Nothing really showed up," she said. "I've got to go get some sort of scan either tonight or tomorrow and find out what it is, because it hasn't got better at all since it started.

"I didn't do anything to it, so I'm hopeful that it's nothing too serious obviously. But until I know what it is, I can't really say anything (about playing at Wimbledon)."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Rex Gowar)