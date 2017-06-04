Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his fourth round match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS As if by stealth, Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with another quietly devastating performance.

The Austrian sixth seed swept aside Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-3 6-1 to book a last-eight clash with either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

On form, Thiem is positioning himself as the main threat to Rafa Nadal winning a 10th crown here. The pair could meet in the semis.

