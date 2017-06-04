Afghanistan celebrates 'big dream' coming true
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
PARIS As if by stealth, Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with another quietly devastating performance.
The Austrian sixth seed swept aside Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-3 6-1 to book a last-eight clash with either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
On form, Thiem is positioning himself as the main threat to Rafa Nadal winning a 10th crown here. The pair could meet in the semis.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.