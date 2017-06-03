PARIS An expected slugfest between two veteran claycourters turned into a stroll in the park for Fernando Verdasco after the Spaniard demolished 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 6-3 to reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday.

Uruguayan Cuevas, whose six career titles have all come on clay, was no match for world number 37 Verdasco and his baseline power play and capitulated after 93 minutes.

Lefthander Verdasco, who has now reached the last 16 in Paris six times, won an eye-popping 100 percent of all points from his first serve in the second set as his 31-year-old opponent failed to make an impact.

The Spaniard, who beat ninth-seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, has now claimed victory over two seeds in a grand slam for the first time since 2010.

The 33-year-old will next face either Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori or Chung Hyeon of South Korea.

