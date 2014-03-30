Mar 30, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Martina Hingis (left) and Sabine Lisicki (right) celebrate with the Butch Buchholz Trophy after winning the women's doubles championship of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (both not pictured).... REUTERS

MIAMI Martina Hingis made a winning return when the Swiss player and German partner Sabine Lisicki claimed the Sony Open doubles title on Sunday with a 4-6 6-4 (10-5) over Russian duo Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

The title was Hingis's first since winning the doubles in Doha in 2007.

Since retiring that year, Hingis, a former-world number one, has flirted with a doubles comebacks.

Last year the winner of five singles and nine doubles grand slam career titles attempted a return with Daniela Hantuchova but found little success, winning just three-of-five matches and falling in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Hingis launched a second comeback this season, losing in the first round of Indian Wells, but looked right at home on the Miami hardcourts, returning to the winner's circle at an event she won twice (1998-99).

