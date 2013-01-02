Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth January 2, 2013. World No.1 Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Tomic at the Hopman Cup team event on Wednesday, two weeks before the defence of his Australian Open title. REUTERS/Stringer

Bernard Tomic of Australia acknowledges the crowd after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth January 2, 2013. Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Tomic at the Hopman Cup team event on Wednesday, two weeks before the defence of his Australian Open title. REUTERS/Stringer

PERTH World No.1 Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Australian Bernard Tomic at the Hopman Cup team event on Wednesday, two weeks before the defence of his Australian Open title.

Two days after Djokovic sustained a minor injury when a crowd barricade fell into his shin while he was signing autographs, Djokovic was defeated 6-4 6-4 as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the tie against Serbia.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty was due to play Ana Ivanovic in the women's singles later.

Tomic had a poor 2012 in which he fell to outside the top 50 in the world rankings but the 20-year has vowed to return to the top 10 this year.

He has recorded back-to-back victories at the Hopman Cup against Germany's Tommy Haas and Djokovic.

"I'm thankful to get the opportunity to play against Novak," Tomic said. "I was very nervous before the match. I've worked hard on my serve and technique in the off-season and I think that's why I won. And I've been working on my head a lot, trying to not get distracted."

(Reporting by Will Swanton, editing by Ed Osmond)