PERTH World number one Caroline Wozniacki arrived in Australia four hours before her match but shrugged off her less than perfect preparations to make a winning start at the Hopman Cup on Monday.

The Dane flew to Perth from a holiday in Thailand with her boyfriend, world number three golfer Rory McIlroy, to score a comeback 7-6 6-2 win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Wozniacki went straight from the airport to a practice court at the Burswood Dome and lost five of the first six games but Mattek-Sands let her off the hook as Denmark beat United States 2-1 in Group A of the mixed team event.

Mardy Fish defeated Frederik Nielsen 4-6 7-6 6-4 in the opening match but Wozniacki paired up with her compatriot to win the mixed doubles encounter 7-5 6-3.

"It's the first time I've had that sort of preparation," Wozniacki told reporters. "I was a little bit nervous about how my body would feel.

"I actually felt pretty good during practice but I had a bit of time to wait before I played and started to feel a bit tired because your body is slowing down.

"But once I got out there I tried not to think about it, just keep playing. I didn't even know I was 5-1 down, I just wanted to keep going," added Wozniacki.

"It's been a long day but a great day."

CZECHS WIN

Earlier, world number two Petra Kvitova demolished Tsvetana Pironkova as the top-seeded Czech Republic defeated Bulgaria 2-1 in the same group.

Wimbledon champion Kvitova won 6-4 6-2 before team mate Tomas Berdych floored Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-7 6-3 and the Bulgarians won the mixed doubles 2-6 6-3 7-6.

Kvitova faces Wozniacki at the Hopman Cup on Friday in a clash that could set the tone for the Australian summer.

The Czech said the intense interest in her attempt to dethrone Wozniacki at the top of the rankings was getting on her nerves.

"Sometimes it's crazy that everywhere you go you get the same questions being asked," Kvitova said. "I know that for you reporters it's important to know about it but for me I just want to play and try to have fun on court.

"Women's tennis is so open now that anybody can win grand slams," she added in a reference to the first grand slam of the year at the Australian Open later this month.

Kvitova believes it is simply a matter of time before Wozniacki triumphs at one of the top four tournaments.

"Caroline is a great player who will win slams," said the Czech. "Last year in the four grand slams we had four different winners so it's not only about me, even though I have won a grand slam and I know the feeling - it's unbelievable.

"It would be nice to feel that again in Australia. But it was only one year ago that I was number 34 in the world and I am still getting used to this."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)