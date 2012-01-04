PERTH Caroline Wozniacki continued her preparations for the Australian Open with a hard fought singles victory at the Hopman Cup on Wednesday before shifting her focus to the battle she faces to hold on to her number one ranking.

Wozniacki brushed off a caution during her 7-5 4-6 6-2 win over Tsvetana Pironkova but her triumph was the only bright spot for Denmark after Bulgaria won the men's singles and mixed doubles to clinch the Group A tie 2-1.

Grigor Dimitrov defeated Frederik Nielsen 7-6 6-2 and then partnered Pironkova to a 3-6 6-4 (10-1) triumph after the third set was decided by a match tie-break.

The 21-year-old was serving at 4-2 in the third set when umpire Emmanuel Joseph issued the caution after seeing her father Piotr issue instructions with hand signals from his courtside box.

Wozniacki did not object to the warning and wrapped up proceedings fairly quickly before claiming her father had done nothing wrong.

"I don't even know what that was all about," she told reporters. "Maybe you should ask the umpire. He was just saying to go in and play the point and that's fair enough, I guess. The rules are like they are but it doesn't matter, really."

Wozniacki, who next plays against world number two Petra Kvitova when Denmark face the Czech Republic on Friday, has been below her best in Perth but is gradually improving.

She arrived just hours before her first match and has been sluggish at stages of her consecutive wins over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Pironkova.

SETTING THE TONE

"It's been pretty tough," she said of her preparations.

"I felt it in my first match. Yesterday was a very tired day, I really felt it then. But today I feel fine. I made a lot of unforced errors today but the most important thing is to win, and it doesn't matter how," she added.

"Tsvetana is tough opponent. She just hammers the ball and you don't know what to expect. We've had plenty of tough matches in the past so it's good to get this one under the belt."

Wozniacki's clash with Kvitova will set the tone for the race for the world number one ranking in coming weeks.

Kvitova is coming off a breakthrough year that included victories at Wimbledon and the WTA Championships, and currently trails Wozniacki by just 115 points.

"The Australian Open is only one-and-a-half weeks away. That's when we all want to peak," Wozniacki added.

"Petra is a good player and hits the ball hard and it's going to be good to see where our games are at.

"I'm a perfectionist and I'm always trying to improve little things. The thing about tennis is that you can never be perfect, so every time you get on court, you want to be better than you've been before.

"The first few matches of the season are always tough but I think I'm improving and finding my feet out there. A few more matches and I'll be playing a lot better."

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on January 16.

