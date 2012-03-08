By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 7
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 7 Healthy
eating habits and a well balanced playing schedule have helped
Roger Federer stay ultra-competitive and largely free of injury,
the Swiss world number three said on Wednesday.
The 16-times grand slam champion will celebrate his 31st
birthday in August. Though he has not clinched a grand slam
title since the 2010 Australian Open, he has won five of his
last seven tournaments.
"I've been feeling good for some time now," a relaxed and
comfortably dressed Federer told reporters at the Indian Wells
Tennis Garden while preparing for his first match in the ATP
Tour event.
"I am playing well at the moment, for many months now, and
it was nice winning a tournament again outdoors, not that I
needed it but it's a great tournament to win in Dubai."
Federer beat British world number four Andy Murray 7-5 6-4
to win the Dubai Championships on Saturday, his 10th ATP World
Tour title since the 2010 Australian Open.
"My body has been holding up well," the Swiss added. "I
don't think I've over-played, to be honest, but I've just played
enough. I have to be careful that I do everything right not to
get injured. I have been feeling really good out there.
"It's nice going out on the court, playing the big points
and knowing exactly what you want to do, what you can do and
what you can't do. Sometimes when you don't play enough, you
forget all those things and it's a bit of a blur."
Federer, who won three consecutive titles at Indian Wells
from 2004-06, said he gradually stopped playing other sports as
he got older to stay injury-free for tennis.
ENERGY LEVEL
"I've done my fair share of mistakes early on and as time
goes by you just don't have the same energy level anymore,"
added the Swiss, who will play either Russian Dmitry Tursunov or
American wildcard Denis Kudla in the second round at Indian
Wells after enjoying a first-round bye.
"Through skiing and playing squash and playing tennis and
soccer, you are like 'I can't believe I just did that because my
knee hurts now and I can't move no more'. So you start cutting
back a bit and you start having other interests that are maybe
not so brutal on the body.
"And eventually it's the time I am in right now, I just
don't do any other sports any more than tennis. I just follow
them and watch them.
"I think every player goes through a phase like that where
you realise it's just too important to your career and you don't
want to get injured doing something stupid."
Fededer, seeded third at Indian Wells for the first Masters
Series event of the year, is scheduled to meet twice champion
Rafa Nadal of Spain in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)