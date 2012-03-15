Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges but misses a return against Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their quarter-final match at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

INDIAN WELLS, California World number one Novak Djokovic powered into the semi-finals of the Indian Wells ATP tournament with a commanding 6-3 6-4 victory over Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Thursday.

The top-seeded Serb, champion here in 2008 and last year, broke Almagro twice in the opening set and again in the ninth game of the second when the Spaniard hit a backhand long.

Djokovic then held serve to love in the 10th, an ace putting him 40-0 up before he ended the match with a crunching backhand winner down the line.

"It was always going to be a tough match," Australian Open champion Djokovic said in a courtside interview after reaching the last four for a fourth time at Indian Wells. "Almagro is an established top-10 player.

"What made me very happy and satisfied with my game today was my serving," added the Serb, who fired down five aces and won 73 percent of his second serve points. "When I had chances, I used them."

Djokovic will next meet either big-serving American John Isner or Frenchman Gilles Simon who were scheduled to play in the evening session on Thursday.

