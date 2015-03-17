Mar 16, 2015; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) during his match against Andy Murray (GBR) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray (GBR) during his 2nd round match against Vasek Pospisil (CAN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Murray won 6-1, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

INDIAN WELLS, California Andy Murray recovered from a surprising second-set stutter to beat Phillipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 3-6 6-1 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Seemingly in total control after breezing through the opening set in just 25 minutes at a sun-drenched Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the Scot was broken after a marathon eighth game in the second as Kohlschreiber levelled the contest.

However, it was then back to business in the third for Murray as he broke the German's serve in the second and fourth games before sealing victory in a little under two hours when his opponent hit a forehand wide.

"Towards the end of the second set there were a lot of long games and he was creating a lot of opportunities," fourth-seed Murray said. "He definitely started to return better.

"The game where I got broken, I played a few poor shots as well. He capitalised on that. It can happen in these conditions where it's so lively that you can miss-time a few balls ... if your footwork and your movement isn't quite as it should be.

"But apart from that, I thought I played a good match against a tough opponent who I think plays well in these conditions. It was a good win for me."

Murray, who battled past Kohlschreiber after a five-set marathon in their most recent meeting at last year's French Open, will next face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who beat Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 6-4 6-4.

In other matches, fifth-seeded Japanese Kei Nishikori fought back to beat Spanish left-hander Fernando Verdasco 6-7(6) 6-1 6-4 while big-serving American John Isner powered past South African Kevin Anderson 7-6(6) 6-2.

Later on Monday, Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth title at Indian Wells when he takes on Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an evening match.

