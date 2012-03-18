John Isner of the U.S. celebrates with the crowd after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia following their men's semi-final match at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

INDIAN WELLS, California By his own admission a late bloomer, big-serving American John Isner held a firm belief at the start of this year that he had the weapons to compete with the sport's top players.

Victory over Roger Federer in a Davis Cup tie last month gave him a timely confidence boost and his stunning 7-6 3-6 7-6 upset of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday confirmed he was correct.

By powering past Djokovic, the 26-year-old American booked his place in Sunday's final of the Indian Wells ATP tournament and guaranteed he will rise to at least a career-high 10th in the rankings on Monday.

"I knew going into this year that I had the tools and I had the game to be able to at least compete with these guys," the 6ft-9in (2.05m) Isner told reporters after beating Djokovic for the first time in three meetings.

"I take the court, no matter who I'm playing, expecting to win and believing to win. There's really no reason to take the court if I believe otherwise.

"So the win against Roger was very big for my confidence, and obviously this one will be very big for my confidence also. It was just a good day overall."

Isner, who upset Federer in four sets in a Davis Cup first round tie in Switzerland, would rise to eighth in the rankings if he wins Sunday's final against either Federer or Rafa Nadal.

Three-times Indian Wells champion Federer and twice winner Nadal were scheduled to play their semi-final match later on Saturday after the start was delayed by steady rain at Indian Wells.

TOP-10 BELONGING

Isner was previously best known to tennis fans around the world for his marathon victory over Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round at Wimbledon in 2010, a match that lasted a record 11 hours and five minutes spread over three days.

His upset wins over Federer and now Djokovic have certainly changed that.

"Now that I am inside the top 10, I feel like I do belong there," said the 26-year-old Isner, who turned professional in 2007 but has so far won only three ATP Tour titles. "I want to try my best to stay in the top 10 for a while.

"Leaving college, I never thought I would be in the top 10 but now that I am in the top 10, I think I can keep climbing higher."

Asked why he had not believed himself capable of claiming a top-10 spot after leaving college, Isner replied: "I've just kept on surprising myself after each year.

"When I reached in the top 50 in the world, that's actually when I first believed I could crack the top 10.

"I've just kept on improving. I've always been a late bloomer. I was a decent junior, nothing special. I was a decent player my first years in college and I became the No. 1 player in college my junior year."

Isner, the 11th seed at Indian Wells, savoured the moment on Saturday when he finally triumphed over Djokovic, clinching the final-set tiebreak 7-5 with his 20th ace of the match in front of a near-capacity crowd of 16,000.

"That's why I play this game, is to be able to enjoy moments like that," the towering American said. "The stadium was packed, there wasn't a seat in the house and everyone was on their feet cheering for me, too.

"It was very special when that last ball went by him and I knew I had won the match. It It's something that you don't experience every day, so I was just trying to take it all in."

