Rashford rocket gives United away win in Europa semi
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
Top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic was gifted a place in the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals when Australian Bernard Tomic pulled out of their quarter-final on Thursday, citing a back injury.
Tomic, ranked 32nd, had reached the last eight at an elite ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round.
Serbian world number one Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth Indian Wells crown, will take on either Scotland's Andy Murray or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the semi-finals.
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.