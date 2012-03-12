Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts after returning a shot to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone became the latest victim of the widespread viral infection at Indian Wells when she pulled out of her third-round match in the WTA tournament on Monday.

The 10th-seeded Schiavone, who won her only grand slam singles title at Roland Garros in 2010, withdrew because of a stomach virus when trailing Czech Lucie Safarova 2-6.

Safarova will next face either Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli or South African Chanelle Scheepers, who were playing later on Monday.

At least eight players competing at Indian Wells have already succumbed to the virus, which local health authorities have described as a 48-hour bug transmitted by air and direct contact and not via food.

Among the casualties were ninth-seeded Russian Vera Zvonareva, who pulled out before her third-round match on Sunday, and 14th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils, who exited the ATP tournament on Sunday.

Monfils, who had been set to play his first match against Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the second round, was replaced by lucky loser Bjorn Phau of Germany.

