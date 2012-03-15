Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Marion Bartoli of France during their quarter-final match at the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

INDIAN WELLS, California Former champion Ana Ivanovic became the first player to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells WTA tournament with a 6-3 6-4 upset over ailing seventh seed Marion Bartoli on Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Serb, who had ousted defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round, seized control with her powerful serving and strong baseline game after being broken in the first game of the match.

She broke the Frenchwoman, who was runner-up last year, three times before wrapping up the win in one hour 17 minutes when her opponent pushed a forehand service return wide.

Ivanovic, champion here in 2008 and runner-up in 2009, will next face either second seed Maria Sharapova or fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko who were playing later on Thursday.

"I'm definitely very happy to be through and get my revenge for last year in the quarters," a smiling Ivanovic, who was beaten by Bartoli in straight sets at the same stage 12 months ago, said in a courtside interview.

"I really knew I had to be aggressive. She does strike the ball a lot harder than maybe it looks, and also her serve comes through a lot more than it seems."

Ivanovic, who repeatedly clenched her left fist to celebrate points won, felt her service break in the eighth game of the first set had paved the way for her win.

"That was kind of a turning point, because after that point we both played really solid," said the 24-year-old Serb, who became world number one after claiming her first grand slam singles crown at the 2008 French Open.

"That game I really stepped up another notch, I really stayed low and I was aggressive with my feet. I thought that was something I was lacking in the beginning a little bit.

"I really played well the next few games, and then at beginning of the second set I broke her straightaway. That was very important."

FEELING SHAKY

Bartoli had her blood pressure checked by doctors courtside when trailing 1-2 in the second set and said she had succumbed to the viral infection which has already forced eight players to withdraw from Indian Wells.

"I start to not feel well since yesterday night, and when I woke up this morning I knew I was not in great shape," the 27-year-old added. "But I give it a try on the court.

"The more the match was going on the worse it was getting for me. I was having a lot of joint pains and feeling shaky and very cold. I think I get the virus that a lot of players got.

"I just tried my hardest under the circumstances, tried to not retire during the match and still show everyone that I could complete the match," said the Frenchwoman, who has beaten Ivanovic three times in eight career meetings.

In dazzling sunshine at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the tall Serb broke an error-prone Bartoli in the second and eighth games before clinching the opening set in 35 minutes with her third ace.

Ivanovic again broke Bartoli in the first game of the second, when her opponent double-faulted, and the next two games went with serve before the Frenchwoman summoned the doctor.

"Everything is spinning around me," Bartoli said. "I am very cold."

However, Bartoli resumed and continued to hold her own serve until Ivanovic sealed victory on her first match point in the 10th game.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)