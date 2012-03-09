By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 (Reuters) -
Jet-lagged former champion Jelena Jankovic was bundled out of
the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Friday, losing 6-4 6-3 to
American wildcard Jamie Hampton in the second round.
The 12th-seeded Serb, who had reached the semi-finals in her
last two tournaments, struggled to find a rhythm as she lost
serve three times in the opening set and twice in the second.
Hampton, who made her debut in the top 100 of the rankings
last week, sealed victory in just under 90 minutes when a
Jankovic forehand sailed wide on the stadium court at the Indian
Wells Tennis Garden.
"It was a bad day of tennis for me," Jankovic, champion here
in 2010, told reporters. "I just did not feel the ball. My legs
felt so heavy on the court, so I was moving very badly out
there.
"Hampton played solid. She was playing very well. I was
really a shadow of myself. I guess it's one of those days where
you just come on the court and the legs don't go, the reactions
are not there."
Jankovic had reached the last four in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur
in her previous two events but felt her journey from Malaysia to
the United States earlier this week had taken its toll.
"I was in good form in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, but maybe
just had not much time to get over (to the U.S.), get over the
jet lag and feel fresh before this tournament," the former world
number one said.
"Maybe that's something maybe to do with it, but obviously
there's no excuse. I had to go out and perform much better than
I did today, but it didn't happen for me."
Playing against the 99th-ranked Hampton for the first time,
Jankovic was broken in the second, sixth and 10th games of the
match to lose the opening set in 42 minutes.
Hampton, who upset 38th-ranked Polona Hercog of Slovenia in
the opening round at Indian Wells, surged into a 5-1 lead in the
second set before fending off a late Jankovic fightback.
The Serb broke the American in the seventh game, held serve
in the eighth and then saved two match points in the ninth
before her final forehand error.
In other second round matches, 14th seed Julia Goerges of
Germany eased past Britain's Elena Baltacha 6-3 6-2 while
32nd-seeded American Christina McHale beat Russian Elena Vesnina
6-3 7-5.
World number one and Australian Open champion Victoria
Azarenka of Belarus was set to make her first appearance of the
week in the singles draw against Germany's Mona Barthel later on
Friday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)