Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells.
Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
She advances to face Svetlana Kuznetsova, who earlier defeated fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 6-2.
Pliskova, who won the Qatar Open title last month, looked poised to advance after breaking her opponent’s service twice in the second set and was serving for the match at 5-2.
However, Muguruza rallied and pushed the match to another tiebreaker, where Pliskova pulled herself together and sealed the victory.
Two-time major winner Kuznetsova was determined not to lose to compatriot Pavlyuchenkova for a third time this year.
“I lost two times this year, so today was kind of an important match," Kuznetsova said. "I know I felt much better on the court. It was good to focus.”
Kuznetsova, ranked eighth in the world, is bidding to reach the final at Indian Wells for a third time after runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.