MUMBAI World number one Rafa Nadal will team up with 14-times major champion Pete Sampras for Mumbai in the inaugural International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) later this year, the tournament organisers said on Sunday.

Serena Williams, the top-ranked women's player, will headline the Singapore team alongside Tomas Berdych and Andre Agassi in the off-season tournament from November28 to December14, which is styled on cricket's franchise-based Indian Premier League.

Four teams - Bangkok and Dubai being the others - will compete in men's and women's singles, men's and mixed doubles and a men's legends singles with one set per match, and no advantage scoring.

Serb Novak Djokovic and former women's number one Caroline Wozniacki will lead Dubai while Britain's Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were picked by Bangkok when the teams were drafted on Sunday in Dubai.

The 2014 season will feature 24 matches across the four host cities with all four teams competing in a round-robin format in each of the four cities, organisers said.

