Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
Andy Murray retired injured from the Italian Open on his 26th birthday on Wednesday, moments after he had levelled the second round match by winning the second set against Spain's Marcel Granollers.
The Scot, who had lost the opening set 6-3, won the second 7-6 but then decided to retire due to a hip problem that had been troubling him.
The world number two had needed treatment on court after the third game of the second set with Granollers leading 2-1.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.