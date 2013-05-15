Andy Murray retired injured from the Italian Open on his 26th birthday on Wednesday, moments after he had levelled the second round match by winning the second set against Spain's Marcel Granollers.

The Scot, who had lost the opening set 6-3, won the second 7-6 but then decided to retire due to a hip problem that had been troubling him.

The world number two had needed treatment on court after the third game of the second set with Granollers leading 2-1.

