Arsenal beat City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Kei Nishikori faces a race against time to be fit for this month's U.S. Open after the Japanese world number 11 was ruled out of action for three weeks with a toe injury.
The 24-year-old, the first Japanese to break into the top 10 of the men's singles rankings, received treatment on the big toe of his right foot and would require three weeks to recover, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
The injury rules Nishikori out of warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati with his management company also unable to confirm his participation in the final major of the year starting on Aug. 25 in New York.
"He will return to the court as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.
The injury-prone Nishikori lost to Briton Daniel Evans in the first round of the U.S. Open last year.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.