Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov hits a return against France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin during their Kremlin Cup tennis match in Moscow October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW Qualifier Edouard Roger-Vasselin saved four match points as he stunned top seed Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3 5-7 7-6 in the second round of the Kremlin Cup on Thursday.

The 116th-ranked Frenchman forced a tiebreak after saving two match points on his serve in the 12th game of the third set.

In the tiebreak Roger-Vasselin recovered from 6-4 down to win the last four points, sealing victory when his opponent's forehand went long.

Roger-Vasselin reached his third quarter-final of the year and now plays Croatian Ivo Karlovic or Russian Alex Bogomolov on Friday.

Second seed Andreas Seppi of Italy and fourth-seeded Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci also went through.

Seppi beat Dutchman Igor Sijsling 7-5 6-2 and Bellucci eliminated Italian Flavio Cipolla 6-4 6-1.

In the women's event, fourth-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic booked her spot in the last eight with a routine 6-1 6-4 win over Russian qualifier Valeria Solovieva.

"I think she looked nervous, especially in the first set, because it was probably her first big match," former world number one Ivanovic told reporters.

Ivanovic next meets 158th-ranked compatriot Vesna Dolonc.

Moscow-born Dolonc, who took Serbian citizenship last year, crushed Romanian Simona Halep 6-1 6-0 to reach her first quarter-final on the WTA Tour this year.

Australian Samantha Stosur, the top seed, begins her campaign against France's Alize Cornet later on Thursday.

