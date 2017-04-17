Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova speaks during a news conference, after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic December 23, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.

The 27-year-old was stabbed by a knife-wielding intruder in her home in the Czech Republic in December.

"My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow because I had made good progress in my recovery process and I want to give myself every last opportunity to be able to compete at one of my favourite events," Kvitova said on Instagram on Monday.

"This unfortunately does not mean necessarily that I will be ready to play in Paris, but that I'm doing everything possible to give myself the chance and keep a positive mindset. There remains a long road ahead."

The hard-hitting left-hander rose to number two in the world rankings in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles. She is now ranked 14th.

The French Open starts on May 22.

