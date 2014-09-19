Li Na of China serves to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

BEIJING Reactions to the decision of Asian tennis trailblazer Li Na to retire on Friday due to knee injuries:

- -

WTA Tour chief executive Stacey Allaster

"It's hard to be a household name in a nation with 1.4 billion people, but that's what Li is."

- -

Four-times grand slam winner Kim Clijsters (Twitter)

"What An honour/ pleasure it was competing against this great champion/person #linaretired"

- -

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka (Instagram)

"Landing in China to the news of miss Li Na retiring :( what a great player,hilarious girl and an inspiration to many! U have done so much for our sport worldwide! I will always have a great memories of all our tough battles :) wishing you the best for a new chapter in your life xoxo"

- -

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (Instagram)

"Li Na, one of the funniest and nicest players on tour! A great competitor and a role model both on and off the court! You will be missed!! An exciting new chapter starts today!"

- -

Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic (Instagram)

"What an amazing person and champion!!! You will be missed on tour but amazing new chapter ahead of you! Wishing you all the best ❤"

- -

Australian Open commentator Rennae Stubbs (Twitter)

"I am going to miss watching, interviewing & seeing Li Na around! #fun #friend above all she's just cool #champ"

- -

Former world number one Martina Hingis

"It's a sad day for Chinese tennis and for the global sport in general. I have good memories playing her"

- -

Multiple grand slam winner Maria Sharapova (Facebook)

"A truly respected athlete and person, wishing Li Na much happiness and health in her next chapters of life"

- -

Former U.S. Open finalist Pam Shriver (Twitter)

"Li Na another of the great long line of @WTA pioneers, what an amazing career. May you & Dennis enjoy family always."

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury/Alan Baldwin; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)