Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni stunned Venus Williams 6-4 6-3 to win the Coupe Banque Nationale in Quebec City on Sunday, 16 years after her last WTA Title.

It is a record for the longest gap between titles, following her previous triumph in Bol, Croatia in 1998.

The 32-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist disappeared from the WTA Tour from 2004-06 but has rekindled her career and recently reached the U.S. Open fourth round, beating world number two Simona Halep on the way.

"It's been so long," she said on the WTA website. "I'm finally playing the great tennis I always knew I could play, but it had been so long that I kind of lost a little bit of the belief in myself."

