Mar 28, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot against Svetlana Kuznetsova (not pictured) on day seven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Kuznetsova won 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-2. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Files

Women's world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of flu, the organisers said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Madrid because I've been battling the flu and I'm not at 100 percent. I look forward to returning soon," Williams said in a statement.

Agnieszka Radwanska is now the top seed at the tournament staring on Saturday.

