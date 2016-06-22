John McEnroe feels world number two Andy Murray has a temper like him and a coaching relationship with the British player would not have lasted very long.

American seven-times grand slam champion McEnroe, who currently coaches Canadian Milos Raonic, was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for abusing an official, and had a history of being hot-headed during matches.

"He's (Andy Murray) much quieter and his energy is very different from mine but that part of it (temper) is very similar," McEnroe told British media of Murray, who has also been guilty of muttering curses during his matches.

"I don't think I would be able to handle that for too long. It might be a very short relationship.

"I understand that he may think that's how he ticks, or whatever it is. Some of it is understandable, but other times it's like, 'come on'."

Murray's reunion with coach Ivan Lendl got off to a winning start last week with the 29-year-old winning the Queen's Club trophy for a record fifth time.

McEnroe said that Lendl, with whom Murray enjoyed his most successful period winning two grand slams and an Olympic gold, will be a calmer influence on the Scot.

"From what I recall Andy didn't do that very much with Lendl," McEnroe added. "If at all, I don't remember him ever doing it, and then he had his best success."

