Australian Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Friday.

Kyrgios served up 25 aces to the Serbian's two but broke Djokovic just once to seal the victory with a fierce forehand winner into the backcourt on the first of three match points.

Djokovic was returning to action as a wild card in Acapulco after a shoulder injury and the loss in his first meeting with Kyrgios was another setback in a year which started with a stunning early exit at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Australian will next meet American Sam Querrey to decide who takes on the winner of the other semi-final between grand slam winners Rafa Nadal and Marin Cilic.

