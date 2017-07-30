FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Tennis: Isner powers way to Atlanta Open Final
#TopNews
#Business
#Pakistan
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2017 / 3:33 AM / a day ago

Tennis: Isner powers way to Atlanta Open Final

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American John Isner used his strong serve to overpower Gilles Muller 6-4 6-2 on Saturday and advance to his fifth consecutive final at the BB&T Atlanta Open in Atlanta.

Second seed Isner needed just 75 minutes to extend his spectacular success at the tournament. He lost to Australian Nick Kyrgios in last year's final but won the tournament in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

"It was a very good match. Absolutely nothing to complain about today," Isner told reporters. "I feel great physically, maybe the best I have felt in quite some time. More importantly than that I am pretty confident as well."

Isner will bid for his fourth Atlanta title on Sunday when he faces fourth-seeded American Ryan Harrison, who posted a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Brit Kyle Edmund.

The 32-year-old Isner broke Muller in the third game of the first set to gain early advantage and twice in the second before erasing three break points while serving for the match.

"He made it very tough for me today," Muller said after dropping to 2-4 versus Isner in his career.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.