Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Philipp Kohlschreiber must be sick of the sight of Roger Federer after the Swiss maintained his perfect record against the German with an 11th straight victory to reach the Basel International quarter-finals on Thursday.

The world number three and 17-times grand slam champion was made to work hard before battling through to the last eight with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win.

Federer, who has reached the final in Basel every year since 2006, will next face Belgium's David Goffin, who he beat to clinch the title in Switzerland last year.

The 34-year-old top seed claimed the first set after breaking in the fifth game, but dumped a backhand into the net when serving to stay in the second at 4-5.

Federer broke again in the ninth game of the decider and served out the match, having clocked up 13 aces and won 87 percent of first-serve points.

Fifth seed and 11th-ranked Richard Gasquet kept alive his hopes of reaching the ATP Tour Finals by beating Dominic Thiem 7-6(1) 6-4.

Gasquet, who next faces giant Croat Ivo Karlovic, must win titles in Basel and Paris in early November to reach the season-ender.

Seventh-seeded Croat Marin Cilic will face Rafa Nadal in the last eight after beating Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-1 in 75 minutes.

