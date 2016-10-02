Russian Karen Khachanov produced a stirring fightback to clinch his first ATP title with a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 win over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the inaugural Chengdu Open on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, ranked 101st in the world, is expected to soar nearly 50 places in the ATP standings after humbling fifth seed Ramos-Vinolas.

Playing in his third ATP final, Ramos-Vinolas converted his only break point opportunity in the opening set and looked poised to claim an easy one-set lead but Khachanov forced a tiebreak before surrendering it 7-4.

However, Khachanov levelled the match against the Spaniard when he bagged a tightly-contested second set 7-3 in the tiebreak.

Khachanov, who had beaten three seeded players en route to his first ATP final, relied on his strong service game, including 14 aces in the match, to complete a memorable win.

"I can't believe I won my first title," Khachanov said.

"At this level, all the players are really tough. To win the tournament, I have to beat all the guys. Obviously today is the final and that makes it the toughest match."

The Moscow native is the ninth first-time winner on the ATP tour in 2016.

