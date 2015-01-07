Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Chennai Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 1-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 6-4 4-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-0 4-6 7-6(1) 8-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Elias Ymer (Sweden) 6-4 6-3