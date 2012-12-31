RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 1

(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN and AADHAR HF Primary CP deals) Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------