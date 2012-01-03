MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jan 3 Chennai Open men's singles first round results on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Go Soeda (Japan) beat Frederico Gil (Portugal) 6-2 6-7(4) 7-5 * Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) 4-6 7-5 6-3 David Goffin (Belgium) beat 7-Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 4-6 6-2 6-3 Andreas Beck (Germany) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-3 7-6(8) Lu Yen-hsun (Taiwan) beat Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) 6-3 6-3 Victor Hanescu (Romania) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat 8-Olivier Rochus (Belgium) 6-3 6-4 Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) beat Eric Prodon (France) 6-4 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice