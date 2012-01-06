Jan 6 Chennai Open men's singles quarter-final results from India on Friday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 2-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 Go Soeda (Japan) beat 3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 6-4 4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 7-6(4) 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for tennis stories