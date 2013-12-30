TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 749.26 bln rupees

April 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 67 bids for 749.26 billion rupees ($11.66 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)