Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
August 7 Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori will meet in the semi-finals at the Citi Open in Washington on Saturday, their first encounter since the final of last year's U.S. Open.
Third-seed Cilic beat German teenager Alexander Zverev 7-5 7-6 in quarter-final action on Friday, while second-seed Nishikori ended the run of Australian qualifier Sam Groth 6-4 6-4.
Japan's Nishikori has beaten Cilic in five of their eight head-to-head matches, but in their last meeting at Flushing Meadows last September the Croatian prevailed in straight sets (6-3 6-3 6-3) to win his first Grand Slam title.
Nishikori has been one of the strongest players this season. He has moved up to No. 5 in the world rankings with a 41-9 record. Only Novak Djokovic (48-3) and Andy Murray (48-8) have more match wins on the 2015 ATP World Tour.
“Hopefully, I can get some revenge against Marin,” Nishikori said with a smile. “I’ve been playing good here and hopefully I can come up with another good one in the semis tomorrow.”
Nishikori survived eight aces against the hard-serving Groth, who reached 147 mph (236 kph) with his serve.
"It's great to be back in the semi-finals here and to have a chance to play against Kei in the United States,” world number eight Cilic said. “It's a great way to start the summer hardcourt season, and I feel that my form is getting better match after match."
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.