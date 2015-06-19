Juan Martin Del Potro hits a forehand against Vasek Pospisil (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro has pulled out of Wimbledon after having a third operation on his left wrist, organisers said on Friday.

The former U.S. Open champion, who has only played four matches this year, had surgery in the United States on Thursday.

"Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Championships 2015 due to recent wrist surgery," the All England Club said in a statement.

Australian Marinko Matosevic replaces the Argentine, who was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013, in the singles draw.

