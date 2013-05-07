Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after suffering an ankle sprain during his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 7, 2013. World number one Djokovic was dumped out of the Madrid Open when he lost 7-6... REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Madrid Open in the second round on Tuesday when he went over on his damaged ankle and was upset 7-6 6-7 6-3 by unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic, who had a bye in the opening round, was already a break down to the promising 21-year-old in the second set when he twisted the same ankle he hurt playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup last month.

After a lengthy medical timeout, he broke back and saved a match point on the way to taking the tiebreak 10-8 to force a deciding set.

However, he immediately lost his serve for the third time and Dimitrov battled through cramp to secure another break in the ninth game and seal by far the biggest win of his career and end Djokovic's bid for a fourth title of 2013.

The Serb told a news conference his preparation for the clay Masters event had not been ideal as he had not touched a racket for 12 days following his victory against Rafa Nadal in the final of last month's Monte Carlo Masters.

"Up until Saturday I didn't know whether I would come or not because of the ankle," the 25-year-old said.

"But I am not trying to find an excuse, he (Dimitrov) was the better player and I congratulate him. The better player won the match, no question about it.

"Nothing really happened when I twisted my ankle because I had good protection so that's the only positive from this. That I didn't injure my ankle worse before Rome and Paris."

While Djokovic suffered, second seed and defending champion Roger Federer looked as sharp as ever in his first outing after a two-month layoff as he eased past Radek Stepanek 6-3 6-3 earlier on Tuesday before Andy Murray, the third seed, came through a testing encounter against Florian Mayer 7-6 7-6.

Federer, chasing his fourth title in Madrid, chose an eye-catching mint-green shirt for his first match since losing to Nadal at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Moving gracefully over the red dust on centre court, the 31-year-old secured a 12th victory over Stepanek in 14 meetings to set up a third-round clash against Japanese 14th seed Kei Nishikori or unseeded Serbian Viktor Troicki.

Stepanek, 34, produced a late rally to break the Federer serve in the eighth game of the second set but was broken himself the next game when he sliced a forehand wide.

IN CONTROL

"I didn't think I played incredible, but that's not what I was expecting myself to do here, but I didn't play bad either," Federer, who was also sporting mint-green flashes on his tennis shoes, told a news conference.

"Overall, I'm very happy, because he (Stepanek) has caused me difficulties in the past," added the 31-year-old world number two. "Today that wasn't the case and I thought I was pretty much in control."

Federer is yet to win a tournament this year but if he defends his Madrid crown he will equal John McEnroe's 77 career titles and join the American in third on the all-time ranking behind Jimmy Connors on 109 and Ivan Lendl with 94.

"Obviously I've had a very successful career, which has been amazing already. More than I ever thought I would achieve," Federer said.

"I would love to tie McEnroe at 77, no doubt about it. He was an amazing player and brought a lot to the game, like some other great champions and legends have done and paved the way for us."

Briton Murray was generally satisfied with his performance in his second-round match against unseeded German Mayer but said his first outing at altitude -- Madrid is around 600 metres above sea level -- had left him short of breath, especially because of a recent illness.

The first-set tiebreak, when Murray saved five set points before coming through 13-11, had been particularly taxing, the Scot told a news conference.

"I felt like I hit the ball very well today, very few miss hits, I just didn't return so well. That was the only thing I would have liked to have done better," he said.

"I was struggling -- I think both of us were -- at the end of the first set. There were so many long points."

Murray, who won the Madrid title in 2008 when it was played on indoor hard courts, will next play the man he beat in the final that year, Gilles Simon of France.

"Every time you play against him there are a lot of long games and points, so you need to be prepared for that," Murray said. "I've played well against him in the past, so I hope I can do the same again on Thursday."

Fifth-seeded French Open champion Nadal begins his bid to win his home event against France's Benoit Paire on Wednesday. (Editing by Toby Davis and Sonia Oxley)