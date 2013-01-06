France's Richard Gasquet holds his trophy after he won the final against Nikolay Davydenko of Russia at the Qatar Open in Doha January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

Frenchman Richard Gasquet battled back from a set and a break down to deprive Russian Nikolay Davydenko of his second Doha title on Saturday, winning 3-6 7-6 6-3.

Davydenko, striving to recapture the form that took him to world No.3 in 2006, seemed set for his first tournament win since 2011 but Gasquet hit back from 4-2 down in the second set to claw his way to an eighth ATP title.

After taking the second set tiebreak 7-4, second seeded Gasquet gained the upper hand and broke the 31-year-old's serve three times in the deciding set.

World number 10 Gasquet joins fellow Frenchmen Fabrice Santoro, Nicolas Escude and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as winners of the title that Davydenko captured in 2010, when he beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal back to back.

