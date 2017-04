Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles final match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saleh Salem

DUBAI Roger Federer subdued Tomas Berdych 3-6 6-4 6-3 in the final to win the Dubai Championship on Saturday, the Swiss maestro's 78th singles title.

Federer, who also recovered from a set down to stun world number two Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-finals, again struggled early on but dug deep to claim a sixth Dubai crown.

Berdych, 28, went into the final on an 11-match winning streak.

(Writing by Matt Smith; editing by Tony Jimenez)