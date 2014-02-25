East India Cotton association Prices - April 21, 2017

BANGALORE, Apr 21The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-201(B22mm) 34000 ICS-102(B22mm) 35000 ICS-103(23mm) 29000 ICS-104(24mm) 33600 ICS-202(26mm) 37900 ICS-105(26mm) 44400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm) 36100 ICS-105CS(27mm