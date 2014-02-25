GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 6-2 6-4 Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 7-6(6) 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-3 6-3 James Ward (Britain) beat Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) 2-6 6-4 7-6(6) Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-2 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 0-6 6-4 7-6(4) Somdev Devvarman (India) beat 2-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-6(3) 0-0 (Del Potro retired) Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Michal Przysiezny (Poland) 6-3 6-4 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-4 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 6-3 6-4
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
BANGALORE, Apr 21The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-201(B22mm) 34000 ICS-102(B22mm) 35000 ICS-103(23mm) 29000 ICS-104(24mm) 33600 ICS-202(26mm) 37900 ICS-105(26mm) 44400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm) 36100 ICS-105CS(27mm