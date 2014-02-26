Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-1 6-3 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 6-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat James Ward (Britain) 6-1 7-6(3) 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat 8-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-4 7-6(4) 7-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-3 7-5 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Nikolay Davydenko (Russia)WO
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M