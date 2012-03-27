Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches to return a shot against Andy Roddick of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida World number three Roger Federer was feeling the pace of his busy start to the year after suffering a surprise 7-6 1-6 6-4 defeat to Andy Roddick in the Sony Ericsson Open on Monday.

The third round loss to the American ended a 16-match winning streak for the Swiss, which included his titles in Rotterdam, Dubai and Indian Wells.

"I came out a bit flat today, I was a bit tired, I guess, but it was more mental than physical," the 16-times grand slam winner told reporters.

"That's maybe 30 matches for the season. I am just feeling like it's taken its toll a bit, which is normal," he said.

"But I've played more tired in the past, so this was not the most tired I have ever been, but you just start to feel it a bit. I didn't just get the lucky break today that I got in Indian Wells."

After sharing the opening two sets, Roddick saved three break points against his serve in the opening game of the decider, went on to break his opponent immediately and maintained the advantage through to the end of the match.

"I have been playing so much. I tried to push myself and gave myself a fighting chance, and then when things were under control, he fought off those break point chances... and had the perfect game after that," Federer added.

"I regret missing those opportunities and giving myself maybe a chance," he said.

Roddick, who has slumped to 34th in the world, had his powerful forehand back to its best and was strong on serve, winning 69 percent of first service points.

The win was Roddick's first over a top three player since beating Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati in 2010 and his first against Federer since a 2008 win here at Key Biscayne.

"The game that I played for the break in the third set was one of the best return games I've ever played. I think I hit four forehand winners," the 2003 U.S. Open champion said.

"I played well tonight and served really well there at the end," he added.

But Roddick was wary of talking up his chances in the tournament too much.

"In 2008, I beat Roger and then lost to (Nikolay) Davydenko in the next round. There's no script in sports. That's what makes it the best entertainment in the world. It's not planned," he said.

The 29-year-old American said that despite the euphoria of victory the result needed to be kept in perspective.

"It would be a little presumptuous to go from people retiring me to all of a sudden talking about winning a Master's event. Let's take it for what it's worth.

"It probably wasn't as bad as it seemed two weeks ago and it's probably not all the way turned around because of one match".

(Editing by John O'Brien)