Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
Spain's David Ferrer has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters event that starts on Sunday due to injury.
"Unfortunately I will not be able to be in Monte Carlo because of physical problems," the world number four said on his Twitter feed on Thursday, without elaborating.
Ferrer is hoping to recover in time to play in the Barcelona Open that starts on April 20.
The Monte Carlo Masters launches the European claycourt season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.