Spain's David Ferrer has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters event that starts on Sunday due to injury.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to be in Monte Carlo because of physical problems," the world number four said on his Twitter feed on Thursday, without elaborating.

Ferrer is hoping to recover in time to play in the Barcelona Open that starts on April 20.

The Monte Carlo Masters launches the European claycourt season.

